Memoranda for the President on 9/11: Time for the Truth — False Flag Deep State Truth! UPDATE 9: Criminal Grand Jury Is ON!

Asks President to mandate criminal Grand Jury & support Bobby Mcllvaine Act.

God Bless America. On 15 February 2016, our President, speaking to a wildly enthusiastic crowd in Bluffton, South Carolina, promised that he would find out — and inform the American public — “who really knocked down the World Trade Center.”

As all engaged and informed citizens now know, the 9/11 Commission was a controlled cover-up at the same level of atrocity as 9/11 itself, and totally comparable to the Warren Commission controlled cover-up on the assassination of John F. Kennedy by Lyndon Baines Johnson, Allen Dulles, J. Edgard Hoover, and varied private sector participants as well as the government of Israel, which sent two witnesses to Dallas.

This collection of twenty-eight memoranda, most one page but a few two pages and one four pages, provide the President all he needs to know to do three big things when he gives his planned speech on 9/11 on 11 September 2018:

01 Direct the Attorney General, Jefferson Sessions, to direct the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey S. Berman, to act on the petition for a Grand Jury and criminal investigation into 9/11 as delivered on 10 April 2018 from the Lawyer’s Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, a 54-page petition with 57 categories of evidence about 9/11 crimes.

02 Support and call on Congress to pass — prior to the November 2018 elections — the Bobby Mcllvaine World Trade Center Investigation Act, to be completed and reported out to the President and the Public by 4 July 2019.

03 Utilize the information in this collection to inspire the expelling of the fake news media from the White House, the creation of a two-way truth channel engaging all 200 million US voters, the passage of #UNRIG Election Reform Act to give all #WalkAway voters a fair shake in a broader political system that terminates the two-party tyranny; and an end, for once and for all, of Deep State and Zionist control of the Shadow Government including the secret intelligence community that persists in advancing lies inciting assassination, defamation, and impeachment proceedings against the President.

Authors represented in this volume, each of whom created an original work of public intelligence, include, in alphabetical order:

Kevin Barrett; Scott Bennett; Christopher Bollyn; Fred Burks; Steve De’ak; A. K. Dewdney; Gordon Duff; Aero Engineer; Greg Felton; James Fetzer; Richard Gage; Tom-Scott Gordon; David Ray Griffin; Sander Hicks; T. Mark Hightower; Barbara Honegger; Eric Hufschmid; Ed Jewett; Nicholas Kollerstrom; John Lear; Susan Lindauer; Joe Olson; Peter Dale Scott; Robert David Steele; and indirectly, Victor Thorn and Judy Wood. Contact information for all authors is available to alternative and conventional media outlets desiring to do interviews.

Below is the Table of Contents in Abbreviated Form:

Donald Trump Makes A Promise

Letter of Transmittal

Overview & Call for A Presidential Truth Summit

Who Did It?

Why?

How?

Epilogue

References

Index

The two most shocking memoranda reveal that the WTC was condemned by 1989 and all parties including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Mayor of New York City knew the buildings would have to be brought down at a cost of $2B — this provides the commercial insurance fraud motivation and the foundation for the planning of a political false flag operation years in advance; and that 9/11 was used to launder $240 billion dollars used from 1998 to 2001 for a Gold War against Russia — an economic covert war not authorized by Congress or declared to the public, in which Buzzy Krongard, John Brennan, and William Browder appear to have been the principal actors, under the direction of George H. W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and George Tenet.

All of those named are innocent until proven guilty. What this collection does is make it crystal clear to the public who has not been investigated, and why they should be.

This collection is free online at http://tinyurl.com/911-POTUS.

PDF (101 Pages): 911 POTUS REVISED 20180828



FedEx Replication of Presidential Binder: Color, pages 1-5 single-sided, double-sided thereafter, spiral bound, clear plastic front, black plastic back.

DOC (98 Pages): 911 POTUS A Collected Memos 20180828



DOC (3 Pages): 911 POTUS A Index 20180828



Amazon Kindle ($3.69) Amazon CreateSpace ($22.22)

WAY BELOW ALL CHAPTERS IN FULL TEXT ONLINE (TRANSLATABLE).

SPECIAL: US Attorney (New York) Acknowledges Letter Demanding Criminal Grand Jury for 9/11 and Commits to Submit Evidence to Special Grand Jury

From 2016, a superb overview that could inform a criminal grand jury.

BREAKING: 9/11, Filling in the Map, Tracing the Nukes

SPECIAL: Zionist 9/11 Micro-Nukes

Companion volume delivered to the White House on 8 September 2018:

Memoranda for the President on Sandy Hook: Is FEMA A False Flag Fake News Terrorist Node? Should #GoogleGestapo Be Closed Down?

Dr. Cynthia McKinney – 5 Q’s on 9/11

Robert Steele: 9/11 Truth: To Be, or Not To Be, a Constitutional Democracy

Robert Steele: President Donald Trump’s 9/11 Speech is Full of Shit — Cell Phones Did Not, Do Not Operate on Aircraft, Nor Were Airphones Used

Robert Steele: Vice President Mike Pence Platitudes at Pentagon 9/11 Commemoration – Could This Be a Feint?

Video: 9/11 Memorandums for the President

Includes 15 minute video (the one embedded above) for the President that ends with two asks; several individual authors speaking for up to 3 minutes each with an opening and closing by editor and publisher Robert David Steele; and a long (1.5 hrs) video of everyone that includes some important testimony but uneven delivery (all at the link above).



A couple of the authors are uncomfortable with the proximity of this volume to the new volume on Sandy Hook as well as other elements of this volume with which they are not in full agreement. No author has liability in relation to the words of other contributors, front or back matter, where and how the volume is published or distributed, or how the volume is publicized. That is solely and exclusively the responsibility and authority of Robert David Steele, editor and publisher. Each author’s contribution should be appreciated in isolation, as their unique and valuable contribution to our understanding of 9/11 specifically. This volume asks the questions that have not been answered.

Thierry Meyssan: Open Letter to President Trump on 9/11

The matter of 9/11 Truth is now on the table at the White House, the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the Republican National Council (RNC).

DOC (1 Page): 911 POTUS A USPS Letter

DOC (1 Page): 911 POTUS A Letter to NRA

DOC (1 Page): 911 POTUS A RNC

The future course of America cannot be charted if we continue to tolerate the high crimes and lies of the Deep State and its Shadow Government. ENOUGH!

Phase I ends 30 July and will result in a complete color PDF being delivered to the President by a mutual fan with direct access, and also published free online and as #33 in the Trump Revolution Series. The President will receive the contact information (cell number) for each of the authors.

Phase II will focus on the President’s planned speech for 9/11 2018, and include an international alternative media campaign to put this collection squarely in everyone’s face.

#911Truth

Donald Trump: A Promise About 9/11 Truth

Letter of Transmittal by Editor

Robert Steele: 9/11 Truth Letter of Transmittal

Overview & Call for A Presidential 9/11 Truth Summit

David Ray Griffin: Memorandum for the President: Proposal for a Presidential 9/11 Truth Summit

Eric Hufschmid: Memorandum for the President: Please Find the Courage to Declare 9/11 a False Flag Operation

James Fetzer: Memorandum for the President: Three Proofs We Have Not Been Told the Truth About 9/11

Sander Hicks: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Truth Can Unite the Public Against the Deep State

Robert Steele: U.S. Attorney Has Received a Petition Demanding 9/11 Investigation

Robert Steele: Memorandum for the President: 9/11, Domestic False Flag Operations, and Your Legacy

Who Did It?

Christopher Bollyn: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Israel’s History of False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.

Victor Thorn: Memorandum for the President: The Zionist Role in Planning, Funding, and Controlling 9/11

Steve De’ak: Who Knew What When? The New York City Cover-Up…

Nicholas Kollerstrom: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 an Inside Job, Osama Bin Laden Framed, FBI Aware

Why?

Tom-Scott Gordon: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 WTC Towers Condemned Before 9/11, Cost to Dismantle $2B+, 2007 Deadline, Known to Rudy Giuliani (Mayor of NYC from 1994 – December 2001)

Fred Burks: Memorandum for the President: Evidence 9/11 Used to Launder $240 Billion in Covert Securities in a Covert Economic War

See references for Greater Israel / Yinon Plan

How?

Peter Dale Scott: Memorandum for the President: 9/11, Dick Cheney, & The Hijacking of the U.S. Government

Susan Lindauer: Memorandum for the President: CIA’s Advance Knowledge of 9/11 Date Including Nuclear Possibilities

Ed Jewett: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 – The Zionist-Rothschild Use of Agents – Ashton Carter and Philip Zelikow Particularly

Scott Bennett: Memorandum for the President: How 9/11 Was Funded – The Man Behind the Missing $2.3 Trillion

Kevin Barrett: Memorandum for the President: Muslims Were Framed for 9/11 – Fake News MSM Silences Us

Thermite?

Richard Gage: Memorandum for the President of the United States: 9/11 Anomalies Not Addressed by the 9/11 Commission as Identified by AE911Truth

Pre-Planted Explosives?

T. Mark Hightower: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Twin Towers Collapse and Vaporization Cannot Be Explained by Nano-Thermite Alone

Barbara Honegger: Memorandum for the President: Pre-Planted Pentagon Explosives Went Off Almost Eight Minutes Prior to Any Alleged Impact on the Building

Nuclear?

Gordon Duff, 9/11 NYC Was a Nuclear Event Crafted by Israel and Saudi Arabia with Help and Cover from Dick Cheney

Joe Olson: Memorandum for the President: The Twin Towers were destroyed using “clean nukes”, WTC 7 with conventional demolitions

Directed Energy?

Judy Wood by Robert Steele: Memorandum for the President: The Twin Towers Were Vaporized by Directed Energy Weapons

No Airplanes?

John Lear: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Illusions of Airplanes from Hollywood or US Air Force Holograms?

John Lear: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Twin Towers Were Not Hit By Nor Destroyed By Two Airliners

Aeronautical Engineer: Memorandum for the President: No Boeing 757 Hit the Pentagon

Epilogue

A. K. Dewdney: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Gratuitously False Narrative on Use of Cell Phones

Greg Felton: Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Zionism’s Great Feeding Frenzy – The Parasite Eats the Host

References



The Zionist Plan — The “Greater Israel” or Yinon Plan

Remember the USS Liberty!

Review: Enclosure – Palestinian Landscapes in a Historical Mirror

Zionism in America – 18 Strikes and Counting

CIA and the Deep State – A Threat to the President & The Republic

Index

9/11 Memorandums for the President: Index

